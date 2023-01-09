For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
