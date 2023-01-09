Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.