Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

