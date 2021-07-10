This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day t…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot d…