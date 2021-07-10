Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.