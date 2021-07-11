Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
