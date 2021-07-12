This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount