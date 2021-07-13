 Skip to main content
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

