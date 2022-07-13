This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
