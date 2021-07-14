For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
