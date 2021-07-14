 Skip to main content
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

