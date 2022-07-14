Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
