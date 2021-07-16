Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.