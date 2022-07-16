Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.