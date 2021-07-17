Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degree…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot…