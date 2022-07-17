Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.