For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ligh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…