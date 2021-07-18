 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

