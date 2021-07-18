For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
