For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Do…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ligh…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…