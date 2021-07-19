 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

