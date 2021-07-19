Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
