Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.