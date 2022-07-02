 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

