Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…