For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.89. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% ch…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …