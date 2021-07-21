For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
