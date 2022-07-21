Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Do…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…