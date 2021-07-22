For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
