Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.