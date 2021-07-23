This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…