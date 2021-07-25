Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.