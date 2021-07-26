For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.81. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
