Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.81. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.