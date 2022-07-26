Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52%…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…