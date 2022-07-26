Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.