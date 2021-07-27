This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.08. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
