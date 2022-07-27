Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.