Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52%…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…