Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.