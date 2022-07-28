Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52%…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzli…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot da…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…