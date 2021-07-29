Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.58. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.