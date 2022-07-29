 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

