Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

