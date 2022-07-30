Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.