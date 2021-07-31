 Skip to main content
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

