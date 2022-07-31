This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
