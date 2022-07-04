Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
