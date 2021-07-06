Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.67. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.