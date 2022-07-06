Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
