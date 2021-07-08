This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. F…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …