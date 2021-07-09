This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
