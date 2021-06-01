 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

