Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
