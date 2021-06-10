 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

