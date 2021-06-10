This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
