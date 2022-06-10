This evening in Rocky Mount: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
