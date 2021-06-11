 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics