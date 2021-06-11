Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.