Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
