Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
