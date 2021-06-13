 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.02. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

