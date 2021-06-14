Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
