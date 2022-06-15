 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

