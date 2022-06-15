For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
